Abstract

Crashes on the road have become a significant socio-economic problem. Younger generations, who have lesser experience in driving, are at greater risks of facing road accidents. It is therefore important to identify driving practices and perceptions of young and inexperienced drivers at an early phase of exposure so that factors that improve safe driving can be identified.



This study analysed 400 young and inexperienced drivers' self-reported habitual practices and perceptions based on a questionnaire survey. The questionnaire focused on supervision of early driving, limitation made by parents, accident and traffic offenses by these youngsters as drivers as well as other habitual driving practices. Analyses were done using reliability statistics, inter-item correlation, likelihood ratio tests, and parameter estimates. The highest inter-item correlation value was 0.467 for the pair of overtaking vehicles in restricted areas and taking the chance to speed and run a yellow light when it is about to change to red. Driving after alcohol consumption, mobile phone usage, taking an illegal U-turn at restricted areas, non-use of signals when changing lanes and overtaking a slow driver from the left side were influenced non-use of seat-belts by young drivers. These habitual practices while driving highlighted the importance of early intervention to improve road safety.



In conclusion, there is always one or more habitual driving practices that have affect the other driving habits of a young driver.



Keywords: Inexperienced Drivers, Driver Perception, Driving Practices, Road Safety, Sri Lanka