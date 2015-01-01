Abstract

BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: Older adults are at risk for adverse outcomes after trauma, but little is known about post-acute survival as state and national trauma registries collect only inpatient or 30-day outcomes. This study investigates long-term, out-of-hospital mortality in geriatric trauma patients.

METHODS: Level I Trauma Center registry data were matched to the US Social Security Death Index (SSDI) to determine long-term and out-of-hospital outcomes of older patients. Blunt trauma patients aged ≥65 were identified from 2009 to 2015 in an American College of Surgeons Level 1 Trauma Center registry, n = 6289 patients with an age range 65-105 years, mean age 78.5 ± 8.4 years. Dates of death were queried using social security numbers and unique patient identifiers. Demographics, injury, treatments, and outcomes were compared using descriptive and univariate statistics.

RESULTS: Of 6289 geriatric trauma patients, 505 (8.0%) died as an inpatient following trauma. Fall was the most common mechanism of injury (n = 4757, 76%) with mortality rate of 46.5% at long-term follow-up; motor vehicle crash (MVC) (n = 1212, 19%) had long-term mortality of 27.6%. Overall, 24.1% of patients died within 1 year of trauma. Only 8 of 488 patients who died between 1 and 6 months post-trauma were inpatient. Mortality rate varied by discharge location: 25.1% home, 36.4% acute rehabilitation, and 51.5% skilled nursing facility, P <.0001.

CONCLUSION: Inpatient and 30-day mortality rates in national outcome registries fail to fully capture the burden of trauma on older patients. Though 92% of geriatric trauma patients survived to discharge, almost one-quarter had died by 1 year following their injuries.

Language: en