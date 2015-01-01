|
Onoda M. J. Soc. Probl. 2020; 35: 65-80.
飲酒運転厳罰化の議題設定に関する分析
(Copyright © 2020, Japanese Association of Social Problems)
PMID
unavailable
This research aims to examine the role of newspaper coverage in setting the agenda for drunk driving -- a social issue that is familiar to many -- and leading to stricter punishment. Drunk driving became severely punishable under the Road Traffic Act and the Penal Code in the wake of accidents on the Tomei Expressway in 1999 and Fukuoka in 2006. We analyzed the coverage of drunk driving by the Asahi Shimbun, the Yomiuri Shimbun, and the Mainichi Shimbun from 1990 to 2009.We classified articles from the newspaper database into 11 categories and examined the transition of content by separating it into two periods based on when the acts were passed. Among the five knowledge mediating functions in news media proposed by Yanovitzky and Weber (2019), the role of newspaper reports was examined in relation to the Linkage function and the Mobilization function. This research suggests that the Linkage function works powerfully in the first period, while the Mobilization function works mainly in the second period.
Language: ja
Agenda-Setting; Drunk Driving; Stricter Law; 厳罰化; 議題設定; 飲酒運転