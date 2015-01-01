Abstract

This paper will analyze 1) the media reports of the Otsu Bullying Incident, and demonstrate that "reconstruction of the past under new ideas" can occur even during the development process of cases, and 2) clarify how such a situation can affect the fact finding practice of bullying based on the testimony of classmates.In previous studies, how the supposedly confirmed "suicide rehearsal" (but was actually hearsay) became a "problem" and how the fact-finding of the "suicide rehearsal" ended, has not been sufficiently examined. In this paper, therefore, we analyze the intelligiibility of television news scenes and show that the use of "suicide rehearsal" as "important testimony" led to the construction of a "concealment" problem. In conclusion, referring to the possibility of experiences transformation through new ideas by Ian Hacking, this paper demonstrated that "suicide rehearsal" reporting could have enabled the "reconstruction of the past under a new ideas" for schoolmates at the school where the incident occurred.



[SafetyLit note: This article refers to a 13 year-old boy who committed suicide after years of emotional abuse and severe physical assaults by classmates during classes with no teacher intervention.]



本稿では、（1）「大津 いじめ事件」の報道を分析し、個別の事件の展開過程においても〈新たな概念〉の下での過去の再構成が起こり得ることを示し、（2） そのような事態がいじめの事実認定の実践にいかに影響するのかを、同級生の証言に基づいて明らかにする。



「大津いじめ事件」に関する先行研究では、伝聞情報として確認されていたはずの「自殺の練習」がいかにして「問題」とされ、その「自殺の練習」の事実認定がいかに帰結したのかが十分に検証されていなかった。本稿では、テレビニュース場面の理解可能性に基づき、「重要な証言」としての「自殺の練習」情報の使用が「隠蔽」問題の構築につながったことを示す。その上で、Ian Hacking の議論を参照しながら、「自殺の練習」報道が、同級生たちにとって〈新たな概念〉の下での過去の再構成が可能な状況をもたらすものであったことを述べ、メディア報道と事実認定の実践との関係を捉えるための新たな視点を提示する。

Language: ja