Abstract

This paper focuses on the men suffering from himote that means sexual frustrations such as not having a girlfriend to consider clinical sociologically life experiences of marginalized men. The analysis of their interviews in a group talk show the following. They think that they are inferior to and alienated in the surrounding people. They are abused in their work place and school. In such a situation, they worship the woman who take kindly to them, and think that they can recover from this unfortunate situation by going about her. They make their moves on women, but not considering her feelings. They hold self-abnegation because they repeat stalking acts such as hankering after women and are refused by them. From the above-mentioned analysis, this paper reveals that the suffering they hold is a series of processes that feeling in inferior and a sense of estrangement through damaged experiences, and deeply attaching to a woman, strongly denying themselves from a sense of guilt of their act and failure of being refused by her.



===



本稿は、周縁化された男性の生活体験を臨床社会学的に考察するために、性的な不満を意味する「非モテ」に苦悩する男性に焦点を当てる。語り合いグループで語られた内容を分析し、以下のことが明らかになった。



まず「非モテ」男性は劣等感や疎外感を抱いており、周囲からいじめやパワハラを受けている。そのような状況下で、彼らは自分に関わってくれる女性を神聖視し始め、彼女と交際することで不遇な状況を挽回できるのではないかと考える。そのアプローチは一方的なものであり、相手を追いかけまわすなどのストーカー行為を繰り返し拒否された「非モテ」男性はさらに自己否定を深めることになる。



以上の分析から「非モテ」男性の苦悩とは、被害経験を通じて抱いた劣等感や疎外感を満たすために女性に執着するようになり、その行為の罪悪感と拒否された挫折から更なる自己否定を深めていく一連のプロセスとして描き出すことが可能となった。

Language: ja