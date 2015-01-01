|
Nishii K. J. Soc. Probl. 2020; 35: 97-113.
周縁化された男性の生活体験の臨床社会学的探求 －「非モテ」現象にかかわる男性のナラティブをとおして－
This paper focuses on the men suffering from himote that means sexual frustrations such as not having a girlfriend to consider clinical sociologically life experiences of marginalized men. The analysis of their interviews in a group talk show the following. They think that they are inferior to and alienated in the surrounding people. They are abused in their work place and school. In such a situation, they worship the woman who take kindly to them, and think that they can recover from this unfortunate situation by going about her. They make their moves on women, but not considering her feelings. They hold self-abnegation because they repeat stalking acts such as hankering after women and are refused by them. From the above-mentioned analysis, this paper reveals that the suffering they hold is a series of processes that feeling in inferior and a sense of estrangement through damaged experiences, and deeply attaching to a woman, strongly denying themselves from a sense of guilt of their act and failure of being refused by her.
clinical sociology; himote; marginalized men; 周縁化された男性; 臨床社会学; 非モテ