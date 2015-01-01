|
Citation
Lorente L, Martín MM, Ruiz C, Abreu-González P, Ramos-Gómez L, Argueso M, Solé-Violán J, Cáceres JJ, Jiménez A. Anaesth. Crit. Care Pain Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Société française d'anesthésie et de réanimation, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34718184
Abstract
PURPOSE: A secondary brain injury could appear after traumatic brain injury (TBI) due to neuroinflammation, oxidation and apoptosis. Higher levels of serum melatonin have been found on admission for TBI in non-surviving than in surviving patients. Thus, the objective of this study was to know serum melatonin levels during the first week of TBI in surviving and non-surviving patients, and to know if serum melatonin levels during the first week of TBI can be used to predict mortality.
Language: en
Keywords
prognosis; mortality; traumatic brain injury; Melatonin; patients