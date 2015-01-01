Abstract

BACKGROUND: In view of the teaching characteristics of the motion system injury course and the actual clinical teaching. The orthopedic teaching team of the Affiliated Hospital of Inner Mongolia Medical University took the lead in proposing the "Hand as Foot teaching method" and applied it in clinical teaching. Through this teaching method, students' understanding and memorization of key and difficult issues in motion system injuries are strengthened, teacher-student interaction is increased, and teaching effect is improved. METHODS: The "Hand as Foot teaching method" was used to teach the key and difficult problems to the clinical undergraduate medical students of Inner Mongolia Medical University, and the teaching process was complemented by PPT + model teaching aids.



RESULTS: The "Hand as Foot teaching method" is generally welcomed by medical students and has achieved good teacher-student interaction, and is effective in understanding and remembering difficult knowledge points.



CONCLUSION: The "Hand as Foot teaching method" is a novel teaching method that can be applied in clinical teaching. This image teaching method improves the teaching effect, enlivens the classroom atmosphere, and enhances the interaction between teachers and students, which makes students' learning process from abstract to intuitive, from simple rote memorization to comprehension and memory, and achieves satisfactory results. It can complement each other with the traditional teaching method of pure PPT + teaching aids model, and to some extent it is worth promoting in the motion system injury courses.

Language: en