Nieves JE, Pace AA. Mil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)
34718694
Spanish continental soldiers were ill prepared for the environmental conditions they encountered in the first of three wars for Cuban independence. The disease fatality rate was over 80% with yellow fever the most prevalent disease. Another 7% of these soldiers died in battle or from their combat wounds.
