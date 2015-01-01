SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Nieves JE, Pace AA. Mil. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Association of Military Surgeons of the United States)

DOI

10.1093/milmed/usab365

PMID

34718694

Abstract

Spanish continental soldiers were ill prepared for the environmental conditions they encountered in the first of three wars for Cuban independence. The disease fatality rate was over 80% with yellow fever the most prevalent disease. Another 7% of these soldiers died in battle or from their combat wounds.


Language: en
