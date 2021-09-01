SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Jones K, McAlister BS, Haas BK, Duke G. Nurs. Womens Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1016/j.nwh.2021.09.004

34717892

OBJECTIVE: To explore the lived experiences of African American mothers after the death of their infants.

DESIGN: Qualitative, interpretive phenomenologic study. SETTING: Northeast Louisiana. PARTICIPANTS: Seven self-identified African American women whose infants died during the first year of life; the women's ages ranged from 18 to 38 years at the time of the infant's death.

METHODS: Heidegger's interpretive phenomenologic approach guided the data collection and analysis. The women were interviewed using in-depth questioning to determine the meaning of the infant loss experience and their subsequent efforts to cope.

RESULTS: Six themes represented the experiences of loss for the mothers: Shattered Dreams, Questioning God, Dissociation, Paralyzing Fear, Left in the Dark, and Uniqueness of Grieving. Three themes affected the women's efforts to cope after their loss: Authentic Presence, Spiritual Empowerment, and Disconnectedness.

CONCLUSION: African American women who experienced infant death described intense feelings of loss, guilt, and isolation. These negative emotions can potentially affect their physical and psychological health. These findings may help health care providers develop culturally sensitive understanding of African American mothers' experiences of loss and equip providers to provide holistic assessment, appropriate support, and treatment for these vulnerable women.


disparities; African American; bereavement; grief; infant death; infant mortality; non-Hispanic Black; preterm birth

