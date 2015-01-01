Abstract

People with disabilities who use wheelchairs experience several burdens that can make air travel inconvenient, uncomfortable, and unsafe. The transfer at the gate to and from the boarding chair can cause strain, discomfort, and, in some cases, injury to the occupant. Boarding chairs frequently lack sufficient back support for the passenger and can be unstable on passenger boarding bridges. The narrowness of the boarding chair, combined with the slope of the passenger boarding bridge, can lead to lateral instability and risk a passenger falling from the chair, which may cause personal injury. Injury to arms, legs, and hips can also occur as passengers are...

Language: en