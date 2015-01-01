Abstract

BACKGROUND: Unlike in female population, the effect of testosterone on aggression in men has been investigated countless times so far. A scarce number of studies have examined the effect of testosterone on aggression in women. The results obtained so far are inconsistent for some studies indicated a positive, whilst others showed a negative correlation. Since testosterone turned out to be an important factor related to aggression in men, the aim of our study was to investigate whether this correlation existed in aggressive female patients with schizophrenia.



SUBJECTS AND METHODS: The sample consisted of 120 women, aged from 18 to 45 years, diagnosed with schizophrenia by DSM-5 criteria. Those who were breastfeeding or suffered from specific hormonal or other physical disorders were excluded from the study. They were divided into two groups of 60 - those with aggressive behavior and those with nonaggressive behavior. Psychopathology was measured by several tests (Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale - PANSS, Overt Aggression Scale - OAS and PANSS Extended Subscale for Aggression Assessment). Serum testosterone hormone assays were performed. Statistical data analysis was done by parametric statistical tests, Kolmogorov-Smirnov test, Student's t-test and simple linear regression. All data were presented as mean values and corresponding standard deviations (SD).



RESULTS: Testosterone levels didn't differ significantly between aggressive and nonaggressive subjects. There were no significant differences between testosterone levels in suicidal aggressive subjects compared to nonsuicidal aggressive respondents (t=0.616; p=0.540). The largest number of subjects in both groups had referent testosterone levels.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite expecting a significant effect of testosterone levels on aggression in women with schizophrenia, conducted by previous studies, no correlation has been found. Suicidal behavior surprisingly didn't depend on the subjects' testosterone levels.

