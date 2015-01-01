SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Chakraborty A, Ghosh S, Biswas B, Pramanik S, Nriagu J, Bhowmick S. Sci. Total Environ. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.scitotenv.2021.151218

34717984

Arsenic is a notorious element with the potential to harm exposed individuals in ways that include cancerous and non-cancerous health complications. Millions of people across the globe (especially in South and Southeast Asian countries including China, Vietnam, India and Bangladesh) are currently being unknowingly exposed to precarious levels of arsenic. Among the diverse effects associated with such arsenic levels of exposure is the propensity to alter the epigenome. Although a large volume of literature exists on arsenic-induced genotoxicity, cytotoxicity, and inter-individual susceptibility due to active research on these subject areas from the last millennial, it is only recently that attention has turned on the ramifications and mechanisms of arsenic-induced epigenetic changes. The present review summarizes the possible mechanisms involved in arsenic induced epigenetic alterations. It focuses on the mechanisms underlying epigenome reprogramming from arsenic exposure that result in improper cell signaling and dysfunction of various epigenetic components. The mechanistic information articulated from the review is used to propose a number of novel therapeutic strategies with a potential for ameliorating the burden of worldwide arsenic poisoning.


Arsenic; DNA methylation; Histone PTM; microRNA; Therapeutic interventions

