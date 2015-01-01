SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pelle RP, Engelbrecht A, Lalloo V. Am. J. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Publisher American Society of Tropical Medicine)

10.4269/ajtmh.21-0374

34724630

The black mamba is known for its notorious potent neurotoxic venom. For this reason, their bites are often erroneously treated in the field with the application of a tourniquet in the hope of delaying systemic spread of the venom. Observational studies have shown that inappropriate tourniquet application is a common, harmful practice. An arterial tourniquet is not a recommended first aid measure because of the risk of limb ischemia and gangrene. When inappropriately applied, the rapid removal of the tourniquet in the emergency department may precipitate a life-threatening venom and metabolic toxin rush, leading to respiratory arrest. We present two cases of black mamba bites in Gauteng, South Africa, where gradual tourniquet removal was used to avoid a venom rush and rapid respiratory paralysis. Venom and metabolic toxin rush with potentially fatal respiratory muscle paralysis may be averted by gradual, cautious removal of field-applied tourniquets with concomitant antivenom administration.


Language: en
