Citation
Bage T, Ibrahim M, Baden J, Filobbos G. Ann. R. Coll. Surg. Engl. 2021; 103(10): 730-733.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Royal College of Surgeons of England)
DOI
PMID
34719961
Abstract
AIM: Forklift trucks can cause serious lower limb trauma with long-lasting sequelae to patients. The aim of this study was to analyse a case series of patients with forklift-related injuries over 7 years at a level 1 major trauma centre in the UK and present their patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) with long-term follow-up. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the largest case series study in the UK describing forklift injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Trauma; Enneking score; Forklift; Lower limb; Patient-reported outcome measures; PROMs