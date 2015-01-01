Abstract

AIM: Forklift trucks can cause serious lower limb trauma with long-lasting sequelae to patients. The aim of this study was to analyse a case series of patients with forklift-related injuries over 7 years at a level 1 major trauma centre in the UK and present their patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) with long-term follow-up. To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the largest case series study in the UK describing forklift injuries.



METHODS: Retrospective case note analysis of 19 patients over 7 years. Data including demographics, injury mechanism, pattern of injury, management, length of hospital stay, number of operations and complications were extracted from the notes. We used 'Enneking score' as a validated tool for PROMs.



RESULTS: Seventeen men and two women with mean age of 47 years; 20% had bilateral injuries and 34% had multi-level fractures. The mean number of theatre sessions was 5.21, while the mean length of hospital stay was 30.10 days. There was one mortality. Twelve patients (63%) required reconstruction with free tissue transfer, with one flap failure. The mean long-term Enneking percentage score was 57.33%. The mean Enneking score for patients in this study is lower than our institute's score for Gustilo 3B, highlighting the gravity of these injuries.



CONCLUSION: Forklifts can cause grave injuries with massive energy transfer. This study highlights the seriousness of those injuries, thus guiding patient counselling and optimising planning of management.

