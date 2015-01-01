SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Hoshina Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e05016.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.5016

34721869

PMC8543119

EVALI and COVID-19 share similar clinical and imaging features. Assessing the vaping or e-cigarette use history and conducting urine toxicology tests for high-risk patients are important with increasing COVID-19 cases in young adults.


COVID‐19; E‐cigarette or vaping use‐associated lung injury; EVALI

