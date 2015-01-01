CONTACT US: Contact info
Hoshina Y. Clin. Case Rep. 2021; 9(10): e05016.
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
34721869
EVALI and COVID-19 share similar clinical and imaging features. Assessing the vaping or e-cigarette use history and conducting urine toxicology tests for high-risk patients are important with increasing COVID-19 cases in young adults.
COVID‐19; E‐cigarette or vaping use‐associated lung injury; EVALI