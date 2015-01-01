|
Wang L, Cui Q, Liu J, Zou H. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e707181.
34721098
BACKGROUND: The association between emotion reactivity (ER) and suicide risk has been confirmed in recent studies, especially in patients with depression. However, there is a lack of understanding of the underlying mechanism of the relation from ER to suicide risk among patients with depression. This study planned to examine a model of how ER, non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI), and childhood neglect (CN) interact to affect suicide risk in depressed patients.
depression; non-suicidal self-injury; suicide risk; childhood neglect; emotion reactivity; moderated mediation