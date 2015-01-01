|
Franzen M, de Jong PJ, Veling W, aan het Rot M. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: e729835.
34721191
INTRODUCTION: Victims of bullying often show interpersonal problems, such as having less high-quality interpersonal relationships compared to non-involved individuals. Research suggests that interpersonal struggles are associated with diminished emotional intelligence and competence and can lead to mental health problems such as depression. Therefore, we examined emotion recognition abilities, empathic accuracy, and behavioral responses to emotions in bullying victims and non-involved individuals. Based on previous research, we expected victims to show diminished skills in all three domains.
emotion recognition; empathy; interpersonal skills; social behavior; victims of bullying