Chen Y, Liu Y, Zhang Y, Li Z, Zhou T. Front. Psychol. 2021; 12: 750011.
34721231
OBJECTIVE: The present study focused on examining fear of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is correlated with depression and explored the potential role of resilience and social support on the association between fear of the COVID-19 (FoC) and depression among Chinese outbound students studying online in China amid the COVID-19 pandemic period.
Language: en
resilience; COVID-19 pandemic; depression; social support; Chinese outbound students; fear of COVID-19