Djurovic O, Mihaljevic O, Radovanović S, Kostic S, Vukicevic M, Brkic BG, Stankovic S, Radulovic D, Vukomanovic IS, Radevic SR. Iran. J. Public Health 2021; 50(9): 1832-1841.

(Copyright © 2021, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)

10.18502/ijph.v50i9.7056

34722379

PMC8542823

BACKGROUND: The aim of this study was to identify the risk factors associated with falling in post stroke patients.

METHODS: This retrospective case-control study included 561 neurology patients hospitalized for a stroke and divided into two groups: falling patients and non-falling patients. They referred to the Special Hospital for Cerebrovascular Diseases "Sveti Sava" in Belgrade, Serbia, from 2018-2019. Logistic regression analysis was applied to examine socio-economic factors associated with predictors of unmet healthcare needs.

RESULTS: A significant difference was seen in the length of hospitalization of falling patients compared to the non-falling (P<0.001). We established statistically significant differences in mental status (P<0.001), sensibility (P=0.016), depressed mood (P<0.001), early (P=0.001) and medium insomnia (P=0.042), psychomotor slowness (P=0.030), somatic anxiety (P=0.044) and memory (P<0.001).

CONCLUSION: Cerebrovascular disease distribution and the degree of neurological deficit primarily altered mental status, which could be recognized as one of the more important predictors for falling after stroke. The identification of risk factors may be a first step toward the design of intervention programs for preventing a future fall among hospitalized stroke patients.


Hospitalization; Falls; Risk factors; Stroke patients

