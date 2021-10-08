Abstract

Recently, some high-profile athletes and other celebrities have raised the visibility and public discussion of issues of mental health. The dialogue about mental health and the most extreme effect of depression, increased suicide rates, is needed now more than ever. The level of moral distress that our health care workers are experiencing in this recent spike of corona-virus disease (COVID-19) infection is taking an incredible social, emotional, and professional toll. Some describe their experience as post-traumatic stress disorder, and others report experiencing numbness, fog, despair, and hopelessness. The intervention discussed here, R U OK?, is gaining traction on social media as a way that everyone can engage to help to address the effects on individuals. [J Contin Educ Nurs. 2021;52(11):500-501.].

