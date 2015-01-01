Abstract

Victims of high-risk domestic violence in Malaysia return to their husbands if they lack the necessary support to face life challenges, especially after separation. Violence against women is part of the violation of human rights. Therefore, several action strategies are essential to counteract the various pressures of the social injustice they have endured. This qualitative study identifies how victims of domestic violence use coping strategies to face various challenges and pressures after deciding to break up with their spouse. In-depth interviews using purposive sampling and snowball techniques were conducted on 15 female respondents in Penang, Malaysia. Actions including filling in time, positive thinking, seeking formal services assistance, religious approaches, and sharing problems with informal systems successfully reduced the stress and concerns of victims of domestic violence. Enhancing and empowering domestic violence victims about their rights is vital for them to exit the abusive cycle. It is hoped that by understanding their rights as a person, they will be able to resort to better social support systems to overcome their current challenges to better social functioning. Hence, social workers must continuously provide the source of support, including empowering/allowing victims to continuously aware of their rights, which are the most fundamental elements of professional social work practice.

Language: en