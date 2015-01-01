SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Park TS, Shin MJ, Shin YB, Kim SH. J. Spinal Cord Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Academy of Spinal Cord Injury Professionals, Publisher Maney Publishing)

10.1080/10790268.2021.1992592

34723782

OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to quantitatively and objectively evaluate the balance impairment in patients with motor incomplete spinal cord injury (SCI) using a new evaluation tool for balance and to assess its role in comprehensive balance assessment.

DESIGN: Retrospective pilot study. SETTING: Rehabilitation hospital. PARTICIPANTS: 14 patients with motor incomplete spinal cord injury. INTERVENTIONS: None. OUTCOME MEASURES: We retrospectively compared and analyzed the results of 14 patients with motor incomplete SCI who underwent various balance assessments, including the FRA510S test, using correlation.

RESULTS: The agreement between the FRA510S and existing balance assessment was confirmed through Bland-Altman plots; moreover, high degree of agreement was observed in Berg Balance Scale in the eye closed state and in Five Times Sit-to-Stand Test in the eye open state.

CONCLUSIONS: It was confirmed that the FRA510S equipment provides quantitative values for balance function. Balance assessment using the FRA510S, along with neurological, electrophysiological, and clinical tests, may provide comprehensive additional information related to falls and gait rehabilitation in patients with SCI.


Rehabilitation; Postural balance; Spinal cord injury

