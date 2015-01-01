|
Citation
|
Balci Y, Göçeoğlu, Kıymet ME, Seçkin. Med. Sci. Law 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, British Academy of Forensic Sciences, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34723688
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: External and internal autopsy findings of suicidal hanging were evaluated retrospectively in Muğla, Turkey. The relations between macroscopic autopsy findings and age, gender, nature of the ligature, position of the knot, and the ligature marks were assessed. The aim of this study was to describe autopsy findings of the hangings and discuss the regional differences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hanging; autopsy; asphyxia; hemorrhage; ligature mark