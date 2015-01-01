Abstract

INTRODUCTION: External and internal autopsy findings of suicidal hanging were evaluated retrospectively in Muğla, Turkey. The relations between macroscopic autopsy findings and age, gender, nature of the ligature, position of the knot, and the ligature marks were assessed. The aim of this study was to describe autopsy findings of the hangings and discuss the regional differences.



METHOD: The reports of 175 hanging autopsies between 2013 to 2018 were evaluated retrospectively. Macroscopic external and internal findings were evaluated and compared statistically.



RESULTS: Among the 2534 autopsies, the cause of death was suicide by hanging in 175 cases (6.9%). The male-to-female ratio was 3:1, 76%(n = 133) of the cases were male, 24% (n = 42) were female, the mean age was 44.9(SD = 19.3) years. Suicide by hanging was most prevalent in the 25-44 age group and among men. Complete hanging was more common than incomplete hanging, and softer materials were more commonly used in incomplete hangings. Females utilized soft materials more than males. Males used atypical hanging more than females. Bilateral hemorrhage in the neck muscles was more common with typical hanging. There was a significant relationship between tongue protrusion and hemorrhage at the clavicular head of sternocleidomastoid muscle.



CONCLUSION: In this study, which includes a large series, some regional and gender differences were observed. Careful and detailed macroscopic examination was important to diagnose antemortem vitality findings.

