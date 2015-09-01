SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Zacks JM. Projections (N Y) 2015; 9(1).

(Copyright © 2015)

10.3167/proj.2015.090102

34721752

PMC8553010

This article is a précis of the book Flicker: Your Brain on Movies (Zacks 2014). Flicker aims to introduce a broad readership to the psychology and neuroscience that underlies their experience in the movie theatre. The book's topics include including: emotional experience, adaptation from texts to films, memory and propaganda, movie violence, film editing, and brain stimulation. Cutting across the specific topics are a few broad themes: the evolution of the brain and mind, the role of automatically evoked responses in film viewing, and the role of behavioral and neural plasticity in everyday experience.


Language: en

violence; memory; psychology; neuroscience; editing; emotion; evolution; vision

