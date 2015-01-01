Abstract

BACKGROUND: In industrial towns, the dangers of each industry also poses a threat to other industries due to the proximity of different industries to each other. So there is a need for a safety management system.



OBJECTIVE: This study was conducted to introduce a management system for managing the safety of industrial towns.



METHODOLOGY: This cross-sectional and qualitative study was conducted in three main phases: (1) Identify the elements of the safety management systems using literature review, (2) Screening and determining useful elements using Delphi technique and (3) Determining the structure of safety management system.



RESULTS: Participation of the industries and their compliance with the standards were considered as the system foundation. The networks of safety information of the industries, accident's database, safety training, contractors, emergency management and management of the changes were placed on the foundation as the system columns. The Industrial Town's Safety Management (ITSM) system as the system roof was placed on the columns. This structure was placed within a two-line framework including the trade secrets and program audit.



CONCLUSIONS: The ITSM system consists of a set of factors that can help manage the safety of the industrial towns. This system will increase the safety level of industrial towns by incorporating some safety principles. However, the safety management of an industrial town is very complex and requires a great deal of efforts.

Language: en