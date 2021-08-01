Abstract

OBJECTIVEs

Driver sleepiness is one of the major safety issues in conventional driving and sleep inertia emerges as a driver state in automated driving. The aim of the present study was to assess the differential impacts of sleepiness and sleep inertia on driving behavior.

Method

61 participants completed a 10-min manual driving task during an otherwise automated drive. They completed the task (a) under an alert state, (b) under a sleepy state, and (c) after EEG-confirmed sleep. Driving performance was assessed with the parameters lane-keeping, speed choice, and speed-keeping. The eye-blink-based sleepiness measure PERCLOS (the proportion of time with eyes closed) was compared for the three driver states.

Results

Lane- and speed-keeping performance were impaired under the sleepy state and after sleep, relative to the alert state. After sleep, lane-keeping behavior recovered rapidly and speed-keeping recovered by trend. Under the sleepy state, performance deteriorated. After sleep, the mean speed was lower than in the sleepy state and in the alert state. PERCLOS was increased after sleep and under the sleepy state, relative to the alert state.

Conclusions

Although sleep inertia had detrimental effects on driving parameters similar to sleepiness, this effect rapidly vanished. Hence, while brief naps might be suitable to restore alertness in general, the minimal time needed to regain full capacity after napping should be a focus of future research.

