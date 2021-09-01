Abstract

This study focuses on driver-induced changes to vehicle energy and emissions performance by altering drivetrain configurations. It defines and examines the motivations for the use of drive modes in plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs). Drive modes are defined as user-selectable drivetrain configurations that allow drivers to change vehicle performance aspects such as altering its propulsion status from electric to gas, changing the steering responsiveness, suspension stiffness, and regenerative braking strength. Despite the direct impact they have on the vehicle's energy usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and local air emissions, the impact of drive modes are not traditionally measured as part of the vehicle's performance and certification tests. The impact of drive mode choice can explain a portion of the discrepancy between PHEVs expected and on road performance as a recent study by the authors found that the use of certain modes can result in a 15-30% increase in total energy usage in a vehicle traveling at freeway speeds. This is the first study to examine the motivations for the use of these drive modes and provides an overview of PHEV drive modes, classifying them into two main mode categories (propulsion adjustment and driver experience) and eight different mode types based on their intended purpose. This is followed by a logistic regression of 11 indicators for mode usage taken from a survey of over 4,500 PHEV owning households, showing that gender and the number of long-distance trips were the most commonly associated with usage across mode types.

