Abstract

This article views the history of occupational health and safety in Cyprus through the lens of the country's rather turbulent modern history, from the first instances of industrialization up to this day. In the early 20th century, great poverty in times of drought and famine led many Cypriot landless to the copper and asbestos mines, where they worked as miners and labourers. The harsh conditions in Cypriot mines led to the emergence of interest on matters of occupational health and safety and subsequently to the promulgation of the first laws for the protection of workers. Progress was slow at times and the division among the ranks of Cypriot workers and labour unionists made things even more difficult. The article discusses the problems faced and the gradual modernisation of the country's industrial, political and legal systems through the establishment of new rules and regulations for the protection of workers.

Language: en