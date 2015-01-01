Abstract

This paper considers briefly theoretical foundations of the links between regulation, "regulatory delivery" and compliance, and then a case study of construction safety regulation in Britain, and comparative data on occupational safety inspections and outcomes in Britain, Germany and France (European Union member states with generally comparable OSH regulations but very different regulatory delivery). It studies the use of behavioral approaches by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) in Great Britain, where engagement with regulated entities, managers, workers and other stakeholders to improve OSH is central. It provides a brief analysis of how approaches to regulatory delivery based on behavioral insights can result in greater efficiency, increased compliance and more positive public outcomes. These approaches differ from a traditional "deterrence-based" conception of regulatory enforcement limited to finding and punishing violations. Evidence suggests that such behavior-focused regulatory delivery can be both more efficient and more effective.

