Sun C, Hon CKH, Way KA, Jimmieson NL, Xia B. Safety Sci. 2022; 145: e105485.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
The mental health of the construction workforce is an important health and safety concern for the construction industry. Individual studies show that work-related psychosocial hazards have negative implications for mental health. This meta-analysis aims to source and integrate existing studies to ascertain a more holistic indication of the relationship between psychosocial hazards and mental health in the construction industry. By conducting a random-effects meta-analysis, quantitative results of 48 existing studies (N = 13083), representing 14 identified psychosocial hazards, were combined.
Construction industry; Mental health; Meta-analysis; Occupational stress; Psychosocial hazards