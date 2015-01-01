|
Stemn E, Krampah F. Safety Sci. 2022; 145: 105495.
In this study, injury data from surface mines in Ghana was analysed using correspondence analysis. The overall objective of the study was to investigate the association between five injury levels, namely fatality, permanent disability, temporary disability, days away from work and restricted work injury, and four accident factors, namely job title, location, time and cause. The four accident factors exemplify the well-known accident classification scheme of who, where, when and why. 206 accidents resulting in a minimum of restricted work injury were analysed. Preliminary analysis showed that days away from work was the dominant injury, and most of the accidents occurred after 6 h of work. With respect to location, job title and cause; fixed workshop, mechanic/repairmen and moving components/parts respectively accounted for most of the injuries.
Language: en
Accident factors; Correspondence analysis; Injury levels; Mining operations