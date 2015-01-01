Abstract

Conventional measures of safety climate strength based on variance statistics can be used to monitor and manage the lack of consensus in safety climate perceptions among workgroup members. However, any notable deviations in within-workgroup safety climate perceptions may have more pertinent protective or deleterious effect on workplace safety and health than safety climate strength through the work-related social interaction and mutual influence. The present study, utilizing electrical/utility worker sample, showed that upper- and lower-bound of within-workgroup safety climate perception scores can uniquely moderate the associations between safety climate level and its intended outcomes such as safety behaviors and lost work days due to injury. Moreover, both ends of within-workgroup safety climate perception scores showed significant main effects on motor vehicle accident frequency. For the better practice of safety climate management, both ends of safety climate perceptions within workgroups need to be considered in addition to safety climate level and strength.

