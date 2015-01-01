|
Craig CM, Morris NL, Achtemeier JD, Schwieters KR. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(9): 408-416.
Bicycling has become an increasingly popular and environmentally friendly active transportation modality for many commuters across the nation. Consequently, as ridership increases so does the rate of bicycle-motor vehicle crashes, many of which are caused by reduced bicycle visibility and driver inattention. Therefore, one effective solution to improve bicyclist safety may be through the use of an audible bicycle alarm system to alert both the driver and the rider. A study was conducted to determine whether a unique auditory alert would be effective at reducing crash rates and whether a localized alert (i.e., an alert presented from the driver's perspective) would improve the driver's responsiveness in avoiding a potential collision. A driving simulator study tested car horn sounds, an experimental bike alert, and no auditory alert in different potential collision scenarios to measure collision rates and other collision avoidance metrics.
Language: en