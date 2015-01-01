|
Staes BM, Bertini RL, Menon N, Yuksel E. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(9): 547-557.
Traffic features were investigated for a bottleneck that was observed on a 30 mi northbound section of Florida's Turnpike (SR-91) during the mass evacuation in advance of Hurricane Irma that occurred in September 2017. Radar detector data (at 1 min intervals) from the Regional Integrated Transportation Information System were utilized to determine the periods when a bottleneck was active adjacent to a service plaza along the roadway. Three distinct time periods were identified during which a bottleneck was active at the service plaza off-ramp, for a total of 27.5 h during the evacuation period. To identify and confirm each bottleneck activation and duration, and to measure the traffic flow features that characterized the bottleneck, curves of cumulative vehicle count and occupancy were utilized. Analysis of these curves revealed time periods during which excess vehicle accumulation and delay occurred between successive detector stations along the Turnpike.
