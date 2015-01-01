Abstract

Accurate lane-change prediction information in real time is essential to safely operate Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) on the roadways, especially at the early stage of AVs deployment, where there will be an interaction between AVs and human-driven vehicles. This study proposed reliable lane-change prediction models considering features from vehicle kinematics, machine vision, driver, and roadway geometric characteristics using the trajectory-level SHRP2 Naturalistic Driving Study and Roadway Information Database. Several machine learning algorithms were trained, validated, tested, and comparatively analyzed including, Classification And Regression Trees (CART), Random Forest (RF), eXtreme Gradient Boosting (XGBoost), Adaptive Boosting (AdaBoost), Support Vector Machine (SVM), K Nearest Neighbor (KNN), and Naïve Bayes (NB) based on six different sets of features. In each feature set, relevant features were extracted through a wrapper-based algorithm named Boruta. The results showed that the XGBoost model outperformed all other models in relation to its highest overall prediction accuracy (97%) and F1-score (95.5%) considering all features. However, the highest overall prediction accuracy of 97.3% and F1-score of 95.9% were observed in the XGBoost model based on vehicle kinematics features. Moreover, it was found that XGBoost was the only model that achieved a reliable and balanced prediction performance across all six feature sets. Furthermore, a simplified XGBoost model was developed for each feature set considering the practical implementation of the model. The proposed prediction model could help in trajectory planning for AVs and could be used to develop more reliable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in a cooperative connected and automated vehicle environment.

