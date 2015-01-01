|
Patil M, Majumdar BB, Sahu PK. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(9): 675-689.
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
This study presents a methodology for evaluating a set of crash-prone sidewalk and crosswalk locations in an urban area with respect to their existing walkability condition and recommending improvement needs. Initially, a set of 15 sidewalk specific and 10 crosswalk specific attributes relevant to India were identified from the literature. Subsequently, the analytical hierarchy process was used to estimate relative weights associated with the attributes from the perspective of relevant experts. A weighted sum method was then used to formulate a Sidewalk Condition Index (SCI) and Crosswalk Condition Index (CCI) for evaluating the condition of the existing pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalk infrastructures. Ten locations across Hyderabad with the highest pedestrian fatalities during the last three calendar years were selected as study locations. The location specific SCI and CCI estimates were used to prioritize the locations with regard to their existing condition and infrastructural requirements.
