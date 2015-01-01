Abstract

This study presents a methodology for evaluating a set of crash-prone sidewalk and crosswalk locations in an urban area with respect to their existing walkability condition and recommending improvement needs. Initially, a set of 15 sidewalk specific and 10 crosswalk specific attributes relevant to India were identified from the literature. Subsequently, the analytical hierarchy process was used to estimate relative weights associated with the attributes from the perspective of relevant experts. A weighted sum method was then used to formulate a Sidewalk Condition Index (SCI) and Crosswalk Condition Index (CCI) for evaluating the condition of the existing pedestrian sidewalks and crosswalk infrastructures. Ten locations across Hyderabad with the highest pedestrian fatalities during the last three calendar years were selected as study locations. The location specific SCI and CCI estimates were used to prioritize the locations with regard to their existing condition and infrastructural requirements.



RESULTS indicated that sidewalk attributes such as sidewalk lighting, cleanliness, physical separation of traffic, and traffic speed, and crosswalk attributes such as conflicts with crossing traffic, crosswalk illumination, and intersection control, influenced safety and walkability significantly. Measures such as the provision of exclusive right-of-way for pedestrians, maintaining the sidewalk quality, enforcing no jaywalking, re-design of signal timing with pedestrian phase, and provision of zebra crossings and refuge islands, would improve walkability at pedestrian crash-prone locations across Hyderabad. This proposed methodology and the research findings could act as a critical tool to improve the overall safety and walkability of sidewalks and crosswalks in Indian cities.

