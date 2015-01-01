Abstract

The current study reports on transportation barriers among a transportation-underserved and under-recognized population--immigrant women who are survivors of intimate partner violence (IPV). Using an exploratory cross-sectional qualitative method, two focus groups were conducted with a total of 15 immigrant IPV survivors (25-68 years old) in North Texas, U.S. Three key themes highlight the essence of the transportation barriers among the participants: (1) "my mobility was in my ex-husband's hand," (2) transportation disadvantage blocks independence, and (3) public transit in/accessibility undercuts the move toward independence. The study found that transportation is used as a means of control and coercion among IPV perpetrators, and insufficient and inconsistent access to this basic resource impedes the process of exiting IPV situations and regaining independence and stability. The women described that their perpetrators denied them access to the family car or prevented them from going to work. On exiting IPV relationships, the women desired flexible and on-demand transportation whenever possible, and reported concerns with safety, flexibility, and reliability in public transit. First- and last-mile obstacles proved difficult, particularly given that the women had recently relocated to IPV shelters intentionally located in discrete neighborhoods away from their normal travel routes and less proximal to public transit stations.



FINDINGS highlight the need for transportation planners and engineers to consider more multi-modal and creative transportation solutions for such populations to overcome first/last-mile accessibility, increase flexibility, and enhance perceived safety in ridership.

Language: en