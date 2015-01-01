Abstract

Rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) have proven to be a useful tool for improving driver yielding and pedestrians' safety at midblock crossings. This study analyzed driver yielding at 23 RRFB-enhanced midblock crossings on three-lane roadways with and without median refuge islands in Oregon. The locations were chosen to represent a range of posted speed limits and average daily traffic that aligns with existing guidance for median and beacon installations. Sites were classified either as (a) no median refuge, RRFBs placed outside the roadway, (b) median refuge, RRFBs placed outside the roadway, (c) median refuge, RRFBs placed on the island and outside the roadway. Yielding was determined following protocols established in prior research. Two hundred seventy-six hours of video footage were analyzed, resulting in 3,065 crossing events (1,338 staged; 1,727 naturalistic) undertaken by 3,683 pedestrians. High yielding rates were observed--the average near side yielding rate was 97%, with the lowest site having a rate of 89.9%. Yielding rates were generally higher on the far side. Owing to sample size and consistently high yielding rates, it was not possible to make conclusive observations about the relationship between driver yielding and the presence of median or additional beacons for the volume and speed combinations. The results generally indicated that yielding rates increased with the addition of median beacons. The findings also suggested median refuge islands with a beacon increased yielding. The increase in yielding was statistically significant at sites with average daily traffic of 12,000 to 15,000.

