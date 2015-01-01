Abstract

It is well known that concrete structures can lose strength and long-term durability after a fire. The literature on the remaining capacity of tunnel structures after fire is quite scattered, however, and few published post-fire inspection guides exist. This paper reviews the available literature on the post-fire inspection and evaluation of concrete tunnels. The effects of fire on concrete and steel are discussed, including loss of strength, thermal spalling of concrete, and loss of strength in the bond between concrete and steel. In addition, studies on the residual strength of concrete members are presented. Available post-fire inspection strategies and methods are also discussed. Finally, the results of a survey of post-fire tunnel inspection practices at state Departments of Transportation and transit organizations across the United States are presented. Several models available in both structural building codes and experimental studies allow for the estimation of residual concrete compressive and steel tensile strength after heating and cooling from a given temperature. Furthermore, a variety of post-fire assessment methods are available, which include methods to assess the general post-fire condition of concrete tunnels, as well as methods to more directly assess the residual condition of concrete. Lastly, the review of literature and the survey of United States transit organizations revealed a lack of existing post-fire inspection procedures for concrete tunnels, and a need for further research on the subject.

