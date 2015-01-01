|
Citation
|
Nadri C, Chan Lee S, Kekal S, Li Y, Li X, Lautala P, Nelson D, Jeon M. Transp. Res. Rec. 2021; 2675(9): 1457-1468.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Transportation Research Board, National Research Council, National Academy of Sciences USA, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Highway-rail grade crossings (HRGCs) present multiple collision risks for motorists, suggesting the need for additional countermeasures to increase driver compliance. The use of in-vehicle auditory alerts (IVAAs) at HRGCs has been increasing, but there are limited standards or guidelines on how such alerts should be implemented. In the current study, we sought to investigate the effect of different auditory display variables, such as display type and acoustics, on subjective user assessments. We recruited 24 participants and asked them to rate 36 different IVAAs belonging to one of three display types (earcons--short synthetic tones, speech alerts, and hybrid alerts consisting of an earcon and speech) along 11 subjective ratings.
Language: en