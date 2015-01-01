Abstract

Bridges in a road network play a significant role in supporting the flows of people, goods, and freight during an earthquake event and are expected to maintain their functionality following the event. Thus, measuring the capability of a bridge immediately following an earthquake event is critical for understanding the post-earthquake functionalities of transportation networks and supply chain systems involving highway bridges. To this end, this paper proposes a new metric for measuring the resistant capacity of a highway immediately following an earthquake event, which is here called instantaneous resilience. The proposed metric first compares the reliability indices of a bridge before and following an earthquake event to measure the immediate earthquake impact. Although this comparison (i.e., robustness measure in this paper) indicates the remaining strength of the bridge subjected to a given earthquake event, it does not reflect collapse failure modes appropriately. Therefore, the proposed instantaneous-resilience metric combines the robustness measure with the structural redundancy measure to consider various scenarios of load path distribution. The proposed metric is computationally efficient because, in the process, it utilizes a generalized reliability-intensity (R-I) surface of a bridge which can be used to calculate the pre- and post-earthquake reliabilities of any bridge designed based on the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO) load and resistance factor design (LRFD). Without developing bridge-specific fragility curves and performing structural analysis of a bridge, the proposed measure enables engineers to make a preliminary assessment of the immediate impact of the earthquake on bridges on a quantitative basis. The step-by-step calculation process of the proposed instantaneous-resilience of a bridge is presented, and its potential use in highway network performance assessment is illustrated with a simple hypothetical network system.

Language: en