Abstract

Mechanical mastication is growing in popularity as a wildfire mitigation technique. Yet few studies quantify its effects on fire behaviour. Such information is needed by fire managers to evaluate its efficacy. Our aim was to develop an understanding of how mastication alters flaming and smouldering durations and the longevity of any effects. Flaming and smouldering duration are important determinants of soil heating and smoke emissions. We used a paired sampling design, collecting litter bed (hereafter surface fuel) samples from 15 sites with masticated and untreated vegetation in shrub-encroached Eucalyptus woodlands. We measured a range of fuel bed properties and then burnt the samples in the laboratory. Average smouldering durations increased 88% from 25 to 47 min in untreated v. masticated fuel; flaming durations increased 100% from 6 to 12 min. These changes were attributable to higher fine and coarse fuel loads in the masticated fuel bed. However, fine and coarse fuel load declined significantly over 4 years, meaning the effects of mastication on combustion duration are likely to be short-lived. Despite being a laboratory study, the results assist with evaluating mastication as a fuel treatment by demonstrating the potential magnitude of changes to flaming and smouldering duration.

Language: en