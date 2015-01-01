Abstract

A conceptual model based on the dynamic interaction between fire, the fuel bed and the surrounding flow to explain the non-monotonic or intermittent behaviour of fires is proposed. According to the model, even in nominally permanent and uniform boundary conditions, the fire-induced flow modifies the geometry of the flame and its rate of spread. After an initial acceleration, there is a reduction in the rate of spread followed by one or more cycles of growth. Carefully controlled experiments of fires in slopes and canyons show that the evolution of fire properties, namely flame angle and rate of spread, have high-frequency oscillations superimposed on the low-frequency fire growth cycle described above.

Language: en