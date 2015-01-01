SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Yue JK, Phelps RRL, Hemmerle DD, Upadhyayula PS, Winkler EA, Deng H, Chang D, Vassar MJ, Taylor SR, Schnyer DM, Lingsma HF, Puccio AM, Yuh EL, Mukherjee P, Huang MC, Ngwenya LB, Valadka AB, Markowitz AJ, Okonkwo DO, Manley GT. J. Concussion 2021; 5: e20597002211007271.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/20597002211007271

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

IntroductionReturn to work (RTW) is an important milestone of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) recovery. The objective of this study was to evaluate whether baseline clinical variables, three-month RTW, and three-month postconcussional symptoms (PCS) were associated with six-month RTW after mTBI.

METHODSAdult subjects from the prospective multicenter Transforming Research and Clinical Knowledge in Traumatic Brain Injury Pilot study with mTBI (Glasgow Coma Scale 13?15) who were employed at baseline, with completed three- and six-month RTW status, and three-month Acute Concussion Evaluation (ACE), were extracted. Univariate and multivariable analyses were performed for six-month RTW, with focus on baseline employment, three-month RTW, and three-month ACE domains (physical, cognitive, sleep, and/or emotional postconcussional symptoms (PCS)). Odds ratios (OR) and 95% confidence intervals [CI] were reported. Significance was assessed at p?


Language: en

Keywords

Concussion; disability; mild traumatic brain injury; post-concussion syndrome; return to work

