SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Bejinariu A, Kennedy MA, Cimino AN. J. Crime Justice 2021; 44(3): 241-257.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/0735648X.2020.1807389

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study seeks to better understand the interactions between police and commercially sexually exploited (CSE) youth. Analysis from 34 interviews conducted with CSE youth revealed four themes including (1) police who arrest youth instead of providing them with help or resources, (2) police whose focus was on exposing the traffickers rather than youths' needs, (3) experiences of violence and threats by the police, and (4) positive treatment of CSE youth by the police. Together, these themes suggest that while some CSE youth have positive interactions with police, most continue to be treated like juvenile delinquents rather than victims of crime. Their needs were overlooked in the criminal justice system, as the apprehension and prosecution of traffickers took precedence. Implications for improving police policy and practice include better laws and enforcement, improved identification, and raising awareness about CSE among police.


Language: en

Keywords

Commercial sexual exploitation; police; youth

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print