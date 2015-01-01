|
Stringer RJ. J. Crime Justice 2021; 44(3): 316-331.
(Copyright © 2021, Midwestern Criminal Justice Association, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
This article partially examines Stafford and Warr's reconceptualized model of deterrence by investigating the relationship between punishment, punishment avoidance, perceived certainty and severity of punishment, and self-reported driving under the influence (DUI). Generalized Structural Equation Modeling (GSEM) was conducted using self-report data from a nationally representative telephone survey of the general population. As hypothesized, experiences with punishment were positively related to perceptions of certainty of punishment, and increased punishment avoidance is related to decreased perceptions of punishment certainty and self-reported DUI. Although perceived certainty of punishment is negatively related to DUI, perceptions of punishment severity were positively related to self-reported DUI.
alcohol policy; Deterrence; drunk driving; impaired driving; structural equation modeling