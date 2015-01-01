|
Barter C, Koulu S. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(3): 367-375.
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
The links between gender-based violence (GBV) and technology are nothing new. The 1938 play Gas Light presented a vivid illustration of a Victorian husband's technologically-facilitated abuse through his manipulation of household gaslights, to flicker and dim at unexpected times, with the aim of making his wife doubt her own sanity. The term 'gaslighting' is now widely used to refer to psychological abuse where the abuser uses false or distorted information to make their victim doubt their own memories and judgements. In comparison, it is only relatively recently that the complexities of GBV and digital forms of technologies as mechanisms for oppression, activism and recovery have been recognised.
