Citation
Gendera S, valentine, Breckenridge J. J. Gender Based Viol. 2021; 5(3): 413-429.
(Copyright © 2021, Centre for Gender and Violence Research, University of Bristol, Publisher Policy Press)
Abstract
There is evidence that technological devices such as personal safety alarms and security cameras can be effective in contributing to an increased sense of safety for victims of domestic and family violence, when they are provided as part of a broader programme of support. This article reports on findings from a mixed methods evaluation of a programme trialled in Queensland, Australia. The programme was funded by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services as part of the Keeping Women Safe in Their Home initiative. The trial was comprised of two components: the provision of personal safety alarms and security cameras to victims, and the resourcing of service providers to identify and respond to technology-facilitated abuse experienced by their clients. The findings from the evaluation of the trial contribute to an emerging evidence base on technology as a means to support and increase the safety of victims of violence. The findings also contribute to evidence on the capacity of the sector to respond to the use of technology to harass, monitor and stalk victims.
Language: en
domestic and family violence; personal safety technology; programme evaluation; technology-facilitated abuse