Abstract

There is evidence that technological devices such as personal safety alarms and security cameras can be effective in contributing to an increased sense of safety for victims of domestic and family violence, when they are provided as part of a broader programme of support. This article reports on findings from a mixed methods evaluation of a programme trialled in Queensland, Australia. The programme was funded by the Commonwealth Department of Social Services as part of the Keeping Women Safe in Their Home initiative. The trial was comprised of two components: the provision of personal safety alarms and security cameras to victims, and the resourcing of service providers to identify and respond to technology-facilitated abuse experienced by their clients. The findings from the evaluation of the trial contribute to an emerging evidence base on technology as a means to support and increase the safety of victims of violence. The findings also contribute to evidence on the capacity of the sector to respond to the use of technology to harass, monitor and stalk victims.



There are benefits to clients and service providers from the innovative use of technology as part of a holistic and flexible domestic and family violence service response to meet the needs of victims, including those who wish to remain in their home. However, service providers in the trial felt less confident in supporting victims of technology-facilitated abuse. The limited uptake of strategies provided to assess and monitor technology-facilitated abuse indicates that support workers in the domestic violence sector would benefit from capacity building in this area. Better data and more research are needed to understand how technology is used to facilitate abuse and how services can implement effective responses to technology-facilitated abuse.

Language: en